Romanain trainer Ciaoba Aristica keen on landing Hearts of Oak coaching job
Former Aduana Stars coach Ciaoba Aristica has applied to lead Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak.
The Romanaian had a stellar campaign with the Dormaa-based last season and led them to finish second in the title race.
A club source confirmed to the state-owned Graphic Sports is one of the expatriates looking to be given the opportunity to handle the Phobians.
Hearts are yet to appoint a substantive head coach but recently named Henry Wellington, who guided the club in the just concluded GHALCA six tournament, as assistant trainer.
