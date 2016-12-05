Former Chelsea star Michael Essien to takeover Irish top-flight side Limerick?

Irish top-flight side have slammed reports that former Chelsea star Michael Essien is on the verge of taking over the newly-promoted side to boost their chances in the league.

Limerick chairman Pat O'Sullivan has been forced to react to reports that the Ghana international is set to buy a stake in the club after a recent visit.

A newspaper in Ireland Limerick Life reported last week that there have been extensive talks between Essien and the club owner since summer the midfielder visited the club.

Ghanasoccernet.com exclusively reported of Essien's visit to the Irish side in the summer which seems to have sparked the speculation.

The newspaper claimed that Essien has been offered a stake at the club who have big ambitions that falls in line with the aspirations of the Ghanaian.

According to the newspaper Essien's wife, Akosua Puni, who runs a foundation for underprivileged children, has is pushing for the midfielder to buy a stake in the club as it falls in line with Limerick FC's policy of educating poor children in the Treaty City.

However the Limerick club chairman says the Ghana international is not on the verge of buying the club.

"If I am, there will be a (public) announcement made about it," O'Sullivan said.

"Michael Essien visited (Limerick) for a game while he was here on a private visit. He was in Limerick and I believe he asked to come to a game, and, just like anyone else, he was facilitated."

O'Sullivan, who has been funding the club with his own money, welcomed Essien to the Markets Field for a game with Shelbourne last summer as they fought for qualification to the top-flight.

