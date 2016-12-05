Massive boost for Ghana as striker hits top form ahead of AFCON

There is good news for Ghana ahead of the African Cup of Nations as striker Abdul Majeed Waris has hit top form scoring in three consecutive games.

Lorient striker, Abdul Majeed Waris, who had been goal shy for a couple of months has repaid his manager’s trust reposed in him by scoring in his third straight game to earn a point for Lorient as they drew 2-2 with Angers in the Ligue 1.

The Right to Dream academy product scored in the 66th minute to ensure his side clinch a point at the Stade Jean-Bouin. .

The goal was not his only contribution as he assisted Sylvain Marveaux to score the opener for Lorient in the 23rd minute before putting his name on the score-sheet midway through the second-half.

Avram Grant will hope he maintains his fine form with the African Cup of Nations five months away and Ghana struggling to score.

The Black Stars have only scored 2 goals in their last 5 games.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports