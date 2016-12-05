Ex-Cameroon captain Rigobert Song recovering after stroke scare

Former Cameroon and Liverpool defender Rigobert Song has made tremendous progress and out of danger after suffering a stroke in October.

In a latest photo released, Song was spotted sitting on his bed at a hospital in France where he is receiving treatment.

His facial expression tells a story for of a man who is winning the fitness battle.

The 40-year-old came out of a two-day coma at Yaounde Emergency Centre in early October and had to be flown abroad for treatment.

The defender previously played for Liverpool, West Ham United, Metz, Lens and Galatasaray, and he was appointed as manager of the Chad national team in October 2015.

Song, who only scored five goals in 137 appearances for his country, participated in four FIFA World Cups (1994, 1998, 2002 and 2010) since his international debut on September 22, 1993 against Mexico.

