5 December 2016

Kwame Nsor strikes winner for Uniao Madeira in Portuguese second-tier

Ghanaian striker Kwame Nsor grabbed the match winner for Uniao Madeira as they nicked a 1-0 win over Santa Clara in Portuguese second-tier league on Sunday.

The 24-year-old scored on the 24th minute at the Estadio Contreo de Madeira to snatch the win for his side.

Nsor was replaced in the 73rd minute.
The Metz loanee has now scored three times in 10 games for Uniao since the start of the season.



