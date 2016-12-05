Man City boss Pep Guardiola embarrasses Yaya Toure on the touchline during defeat to Chelsea

The relationship between Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Yaya Toure keeps worsening as the manager keeps showing that there is no promising future for the lad at the Etihad following another embarrassing scene during their 1-3 defeat to Chelsea over the weekend.

Many news portals in the UK have reported the scene as very ignominious as the City manager humiliated the 2013 Afcon winning captain describing the incident as one of the saddest things to happen in football.

Following Toure's stupendous performance which earned City three points with a brace at Selhurst Park the other day, many thought the scuffle between the two was over but Pep seems not ready to iron out issues with the influential midfielder.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the defeat to the Blues, Toure walked down from his seat on the bench for a bit of side-stepping and groin-stretching, expecting to come on with his magical touch to fight for a win for his manager and his club.

Pep, in an embarrassing manner stopped Yaya in his tracks with one brutal sentence asking him to go back and sit down since he has not asked him (Yaya) to warm up.

The respectful Yaya Toure humbly went back to his seat without uttering a word but the press insist the action of the manager was too embarrassing to the player fueling speculations that Yaya may exit the Etihad in January when the transfer window opens.

Toure has been linked with a number of clubs with Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan all showing interest in the workaholic midfielder with Chelsea and PSG also keen on scooping him away from the Etihad.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

