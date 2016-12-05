The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 5 December 2016 09:06 CET

Teenage player in Tanzania dies in league match

By Wires

A Tanzanian youth team player Ismail Mrisho Khalfan who plays for Mbao FC collapsed on the pitch and died when his team were playing against Mwadui FC in the Vodacom U20 league.

Khalfan had a head on with Mwadui defender and efforts to resuscitate him failed at the Bukoba provincial hospital.

The match was being played at the Kaitaba stadium in Bukoba.

In his short statement to soka25east TFF President said: ''I regret to announce the sudden death of Ismail Mrisho. He collapsed on the pitch during an U20 league match today .He was a Mbao FC player and the game was between his team and Mwadui U20.The TFF Medical team is following up this sad event very closely.

''May Allah rest his soul in eternal peace. Amen.''

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

hope is releaved at the peak of adversity
By: musavi lari
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img