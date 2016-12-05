Teenage player in Tanzania dies in league match

A Tanzanian youth team player Ismail Mrisho Khalfan who plays for Mbao FC collapsed on the pitch and died when his team were playing against Mwadui FC in the Vodacom U20 league.

Khalfan had a head on with Mwadui defender and efforts to resuscitate him failed at the Bukoba provincial hospital.

The match was being played at the Kaitaba stadium in Bukoba.

In his short statement to soka25east TFF President said: ''I regret to announce the sudden death of Ismail Mrisho. He collapsed on the pitch during an U20 league match today .He was a Mbao FC player and the game was between his team and Mwadui U20.The TFF Medical team is following up this sad event very closely.

''May Allah rest his soul in eternal peace. Amen.''