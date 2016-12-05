AWC: Ghana duo named in Tournament best XI

Black Queens duo of Linda Eshun and captain Elizabeth have been named in the 2016 African Women’s Championship best eleven.

The duo were part of the bronze winning team at the tournament in Yaounde and featured in all five games for the Queens.

Elizabeth Addo captained the team at this year’s Championship and scored three goals while the full back Eshun scored two goals including the winner in the 3rd and 4th playoff game.

Also Portia Boakye and Janet Egyir were named on the six-man substitute list.

Runners-up and hosts Cameroon dominate the list four players while winners Nigeria had three players.

Best XI

Goalkeeper: Annette NGO NDOM (Cameroon)

Defenders: Meffoumetou Tcheno FALONE (Cameroon), Osinachi OHALE (Nigeria), Janine VAN WYK (South Africa), Linda ESHUN (Ghana)

Midfielders: Jermaine SEOPOSENWE (South Africa), Raisa FEUDJIO TCHUANYO (Cameroon), Elizabeth ADDO (Ghana), Gabrielle ABOUDI ONGUENE (Cameroon)

Forwards: Ugochi Desire OPARANOZIE (Nigeria), Asisat Lamina OSHOALA (Nigeria)

Substitutes

Alaba JONATHAN (Nigeria), Marie AWONA (Cameroon), Janet EGYIR (Ghana), Francisa ORDEGA (Nigeria), Portia BOAKYE (Ghana), Nothando VILAKAZI (South Africa)

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports