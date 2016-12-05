The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Ghana youth striker Benjamin Tetteh opens goal account in Czech Republican top-flight

Ghana youth forward Benjamin Tetteh scored his first goal for Slovacko on Sunday when they posted a 3-2 win over Dukla in the Czech Republican top-flight league on Sunday.

The 19-year-old connected home with a brilliant half-volley in the 30th minute.

The goal was Tetteh's first on his first start of the season.

Tetteh is on loan at Slovacko from Belgium side Standard Liege where he has enjoyed limited success.

It is the first time the former Ghana U20 and Dreams FC striker has scored since April of last season while at Standard Liege.

By El Akyereko
worth of ones life is not measured by how long one lived but rather on the basis of much positive impact one has made on the lives of the less privileged.
By: DAVID PARAISO
