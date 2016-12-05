Ghana youth striker Benjamin Tetteh opens goal account in Czech Republican top-flight

Ghana youth forward Benjamin Tetteh scored his first goal for Slovacko on Sunday when they posted a 3-2 win over Dukla in the Czech Republican top-flight league on Sunday.

The 19-year-old connected home with a brilliant half-volley in the 30th minute.

The goal was Tetteh's first on his first start of the season.

Tetteh is on loan at Slovacko from Belgium side Standard Liege where he has enjoyed limited success.

It is the first time the former Ghana U20 and Dreams FC striker has scored since April of last season while at Standard Liege.

By El Akyereko

