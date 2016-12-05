Former Chelsea superstar Didier Drogba's charitable foundation cleared of corruption charges

The Charity Foundation of former Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend has been completely cleared of any corruption charges following a seven-month investigation by the Charities Commission.

The Didier Drogba Foundation was was slapped with an allegation that just aso little as £14,115 out of £1.7million raised from the foundation goes into good causes, but the Charities Commission has confirmed that no evidence of any wrongdoing has been found.

The Commission, after spending time to study all bank records and necessary documents of the Foundation, concluded that all money raised in the charity's name has been held by the charity.

A statement from the Charities Commission read: 'We have been able to satisfy our most serious concerns in relation to the charity by confirming that funds have not been misapplied and that all funds raised in the English charity's name have been held by the English charity. We are also able to confirm that we found no evidence of fraud or corruption on behalf of the charity.'

Drogba said: 'The Charities Commission has today confirmed after a seven-month investigation, that no funds have been misapplied by my Foundation, and that there has been no financial wrongdoing, no fraud and no corruption.

'I am pleased that this supports what we always said from the start which is that the claims made back in April were entirely false. I have instructed my lawyers to seek a full apology and damages to be paid to my Foundation.'

The Didier Drogba Foundation, was established in 2007 aimin at providing health and educational support to the poor and needy in Africa, including his birth country Ivory Coast.

The foundation has enjoyed massive support from many high profile personalities like former England captain David Beckham and Princess Beatrice.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com