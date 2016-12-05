The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 5 December 2016 07:40 CET

Ex-Rwanda coach Jonny McKinstry applies for Hearts of Oak job

Former Rwanda coach Jonny McKinstry has applied for the vacant Hearts of Oak coaching job.

The 31-year-old has been on the market for a new stint after he was released from the Amavubis coaching job in August.

He knows the Ghana after working with the Right to Dream Academy where he cut his teeth in the profession.

McKinstry was head coach for Sierra Leone from 2013-2014.

He faces stiff oppposition from other expatriates including Jean-Francoise Loscuito, a former Nigeria assistant coach during Sunday Oliseh's reign.

Loscuito has also handled clubs in Rwanda, Togo and Angola.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

"I will not devalue my values in order to be valued."
By: Jacob Frimpong, Lond
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img