Ex-Rwanda coach Jonny McKinstry applies for Hearts of Oak job

Former Rwanda coach Jonny McKinstry has applied for the vacant Hearts of Oak coaching job.

The 31-year-old has been on the market for a new stint after he was released from the Amavubis coaching job in August.

He knows the Ghana after working with the Right to Dream Academy where he cut his teeth in the profession.

McKinstry was head coach for Sierra Leone from 2013-2014.

He faces stiff oppposition from other expatriates including Jean-Francoise Loscuito, a former Nigeria assistant coach during Sunday Oliseh's reign.

Loscuito has also handled clubs in Rwanda, Togo and Angola.

