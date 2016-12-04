GHALCA G6: Kotoko claim third place in 9 goal thriller

Kumasi Asante Kotoko defeated Bechem United 5-4 to finish 3rd in the G6 tournament at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Striker Ahmed Toure broke the deadlock in the 5th minute with a fine finish but Kotoko bounced back well enough to score two goals through Kwame Boateng and Prince Acquah in the 34th and 39th minutes respectively.

Emmanuel Gyamfi deepened the woes of Bechem after scoring the third for Kotoko in the 42rd minute.

Bechem United however returned well with talisman Ahmed Toure scoring his second of the game against his former employers, Kotoko to make it 3-2.

Kwame Boateng was at it again after scoring his second goal for the Porcupine Warriors, before Yaw Arnol reduced the deficit for Bechem United in the 73th minute.

Kotoko kept pushing for victory and it paid off as Emmanuel Gyamfi scored again in the 85th minute.

Bechem United never gave up with 90 minutes up, the MTN FA Cup winners pulled one back with time added on to make the final score 5-4.