Aduana win GHALCA G6 with penalty victory over Hearts

Aduana Stars made amends for losing the first edition of the G6 by beating Hearts of Oak 4-3 on penalties at the Baba Yara Stadium to clinch the second edition.

Former youth keeper Joseph Addo was the hero of the night saving two penalties to steer the Dormaa side to victory

Patrick Razak put Hearts ahead but substitute Nathaniel Asamoah scored his second against Hearts in the competition to level the game and send it to the lottery of penalties.

Vincent Atinga converted first for the Phobians but Derrick Sasraku skied Aduana's opening kick.

Richard Akrofi saw his kick saved by Addo before Yakubu Mohammed scored Aduana’s first from the spot.

Anthony Nimo and Noah Martey both expertly converted but Joseph Addo saved Mustapha Essuman's kick to pile pressure on Hearts despite veteran Don Bortey scoring to keep Hearts hopes alive.

Godfred Saka scored the decisive penalty to clinch the title.

