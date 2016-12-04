Marouane Fellaini the villain as Manchester United throw away win at Everton

Manchester United threw away two points as Leighton Baines's late penalty earned Everton a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Less than five minutes after coming on as a sub for his 100th United appearance, Marouane Fellaini hacked Idrissa Gueye in the box and Baines beat David De Gea from 12 yards.

United had led a feisty encounter through Zlatan Ibrahimovic's long-range lob late in the first half. The Swede capitalised on Maarten Stekelenburg's crazy dash out of his box, lifting the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper - it struck bar and post and eventually spun across the line before Ramiro Funes Mori could clear.

However United were lucky to finish the game with 11 men - Marcos Rojo should have been sent off for a two-footed tackle on Idrissa Gueye, while Ibrahimovic was fortunate to avoid punishment for appearing to put his boots on Seamus Coleman's head as the pair tangled. Referee Michael Oliver apparently failed to see that, so the Swede may yet face the consequences.

Everton were no saints either - Gareth Barry somehow avoided a booking for a filthy challenge on Ibrahimovic.

A point restores United to sixth in the table, while Everton remain eighth despite picking up just one win in their last nine Premier League games.