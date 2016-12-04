Match Report: Aduana Stars 4-3 Hearts of Oak - Fire Club beat Phobians on penalties to clinch G6 trophy

Aduana Stars clinched the 2016 G6 title after beating giants Hearts of Oak 4-3 on penalties at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday night.

Former Ghana U17 goalkeeper Joseph Addo emerged hero of the night as he saved two penalties to steer Yussif Abubakar's side to victory.

Patrick Razak's first-half side-footed side was cancelled out by substitute Nathaniel Asamoah to end the regulation time in a 1-1 stalemate.

Godfred Saka scored the last penalty despite veteran Bernard Don Bortey scoring to hand a glimmer of hope into Hearts' campaign.

Samudeen Ibrahim and Isaac Mensah drew applauds from the fans with dazzling display in midfield.

But it was Joshua Otoo who attracted the first booking after felling Bright Adjei in a midfield tussle.

Meanwhile fleet-footed Patrick Razak was having his march in the commanding Yakubu Mohammed. The former Ghana U20 defender held the electrifying winger under close surveillance.

Godfred Saka was penalized for a double-footed orchestration on skipper Thomas Abbey. And the free-kick fetched the opener.

Otoo's kick was incisive and Joseph Addo spilled the ball, inviting Patrick Razak who scooped it home for the opener in the 17th minute.

Both sides pressed in a highly physical contest with Aduana emerging strong in challenges.

Yussif Abubakar shuffled his card after the break and introduced the experienced Nathaniel Asamoah for Bright Adjei.

The former Red Star Belgrade levelled for the Fire Club against the run of play to send the game into shoot-outs.

Vincent Atinga converted first for the Phobians, sending Joseph Addo the wrong way but Derrick Sasraku skied Aduana's opening kick.

Richard Akrofi saw his kick brilliantly saved by Addo before Yakubu Mohammed scored beautifully.

Anthony Nimo converted expertly and Noah Martey responded with a great kick though Ben Mensah got a hand to his powerful shot.

Joseph Addo saved Mustapha Essuman's kick to pile pressure on Hearts but veteran Don Bortey scored to keep Hearts hopes alive.

Godfred Saka scored to win the title for Aduana Stars.

