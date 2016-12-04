Match Report: Asante Kotoko 5-4 Bechem United - Porcupine Warriors clinch bronze in 9-goal thriller in 2016 G6 Tournament

Kumasi Asante Kotoko clinched bronze after ousting Bechem United 5-4 in a thrilling clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Striker Ahmed Toure returned to the Baba Yara to haunt the red-jerseyed side as he scored brace but later got marched off for elbowing Abeiku Ainooson in a tussle.

Ivorian forward Ahmed Toure capitalised on a defensive howler by Isaac Quansah to power the Hunters into a 5th minute lead and celebrated in a bizarre fashion by holding on to a spot during the course of his jubilation.

Kotoko responded well as Michael Osei's side outgunned Manuel Zaccarius in brilliant exchanges. The exciting Emmanuel Gyamfi set up talented attacker Kwame Boateng who dummied two defenders inside the box before beating 16-year-old Prince Asempa in the Bechem goal in the 34th minute.

The Porcupine Warriors perpetuated their midfield dominate and bombarded the Bechem area with delirious display with Gyamfi, Prince Acquah and Quansah in the mix.

Acquah steered Kotoko into the lead when he hammered home a sweet volley that squeezed past in the 39th minute.

Bechem were further dazed moments before the interval when Gyamfi put his name on the score-sheet via a sweet finish to highlight his impressive form.

Kwame Boateng could have increased in the lead moments after the break but the former Great Olympics forward found his effort rocking the side-netting.

But Ahmed Toure stole the show once more when the new signing eluded the Kotoko defence, beating the offside trap in the process before volleying home for his second goal of the afternoon.

However his afternoon was to end soon as he was marched off by the center referee for elbowing defender Abeiku Ainooson in a tussle.

Kotoko profited from the numerical advantage to restore their lead. Kwame Boateng ghosted into the box to finish off in the 57th minute to leave youngster Prince Asempa devastated in between the sticks.

2016 MTN FA Cup tournament player Yaw Annor forced home a drive to keep in the game but Emmanuel Gyamfi appeared to have put the game to bed with a decent finish from inside box but Bechem scored again before the game petered out.

Kotoko, who are last season's winners, clinched the bronze medal.

By El Akyereko

