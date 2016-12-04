GARCC secures mouth-watering sponsorship with Dechris Company Limited and ten others

The Greater Accra Regional Circles Council (GARCC) of Kumasi Asante Kotoko under the leadership of Nana Kwame Dankwah has secured eleven sponsorship packages for the supporters with Dechris Company Limited leading the pack with a mega deal.

The packages will see Kotoko fans enjoying discount services with all the partners as well as some cash components into the coffers of the GARCC.

Dechris will offer the GARCC twenty thousand Ghana cedis cash over a period of two years as well as providing them with products from the company worth two hundred and sixteen thousand Ghana cedis over the same period.

Dechris Company Limited, dealers in sanitary pads and diapers as well as products for kids will also provide products on discount for registered GARCC members as well as card bearing Kotoko fans.

The other sponsors which include Paulmona Motors, Young Star Motors, Intown Motors and Blackof Motors who are all dealers in spare parts will also see members of the Regional Circles Council enjoying 40% discount anytime they do business there while card bearing members who are not part of the GARCC get a 20% discount on their puchases.

The remaining partners include Kee Gee Hotel, Precat Catering Service, Johans Driving Academy, Dr Sikasem Barbering Shop, Fireman Spraying Shop and Philteng Medical Center.

According to the newly elected Chairman of the GARCC Nana Kwame Dankwah, he is trying to bridge the gap between the support base of the club and the business world in a more productive manner.

"I believe in a win win situation for both parties. As we the fans enjoy discount services with our partners, we also patronise their products which will in the long run have positive rippling effect on the club Asante Kotoko," Nana Kwame said.

He added that he aims at getting better things for the club and the supporters as this is just the beginning of good things to come for the GARCC.

