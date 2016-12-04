FAB G6 TOURNAMENT: Aduana Stars will not fall to Hearts of Oak

Aduana Stars CEO Albert Commey says his side will not fall to his former club Accra Hearts of Oak in the FAB G6 Tournament insisting the trophy is theirs to lose.

According to Commey, who was Hearts Communications Director about a decade ago, Aduana missed out of the trophy to Asante Kotoko in the maiden edition of the tournament and will have themselves to blame if they let go the second edition.

"Before the start of the tournament we had already decided that this trophy for ours to lose. We placed second in the maiden edition and will have to win it this time around," Commey said.

"We are the only side to blame been in the finals twice in succession and that speaks a lot of us. We have to crown our efforts with the trophy because we really deserve it," he added.

Aduana Stars with a hundred percent unbeaten record in the competition will be locking horns with Hearts of Oak who had the luck of the tournament, qualifying for the semifinals with just a point at the group stage level.

The two sides will be meeting for the third time in the year after failing to beat each other with Aduana securing a point in Accra after Kenichi led the Phobians to a draw in Dormaa in the first round.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com