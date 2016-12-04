Albert Commey reveals why Aduana Stars chose Yusif Abubakar over foreign coaches

The Chief Executive Officer of Aduana Stars Albert Yahya Commey has disclosed that his side settled on Yusif Abubakar over numerous foreign coaches who had applied for the job because they want to help in the development of local coaches.

"We want to develop our own hence the choice for Yusif," Comment noted.

To him, it is time for other local clubs to give the local coaches a chance of developing to become big coaches instead of always employing foreigners to lead the coaching terrain.

"We have always have it as a philosophy to develop our own. We believe in local coaches and Yusif is one of the best. We think we must offer them the opportunity to also get to the top instead of always providing the platform for foreigners to develop."

Commey explained why the club chose Ciaoba Aristica as their head coach for the just ended season.

"We settled for Ciaoba because Yusif was not available and the players knew Ciaoba already. Remember Nuru resigned leaving us with no choice," he revealed.

Aduana Stars missed out on the Ghana Premier League title last season to Wa All Stars and are determined to win the title in the upcoming season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

