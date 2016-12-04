The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 4 December 2016 12:10 CET

Swiss side Young Boys lose Ghanaian defender Gregory Wüthrich for remainder of season

Swiss Super League side Young Boys Bern have lost Ghanaian defender Gregory Kwesi WÃ¼thrich for the remainder of the season, the club has confirmed.

The 21-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while in action for Noir et Or and went under the knife in the second week of September.

The club has confirmed WÃ¼thrich will miss the rest of the season as he seeks to fully recover from the injury through rehabilitation.

WÃ¼thrich had started three league games for Boys in the current season before he suffered the injury.

He was born to a Ghanaian mother and a Swiss father and has represented the European country at U20 level, playing six (6) times.

He is the third of three Ghanaians at Young Boys after defender Kasim Nuhu and midfielder Kwadwo Duah.

By El Akyereko
Click to follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

The probability of someone watching you is directly proportional to the stupidity or correctness of your action
By: sabutey k. victus
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img