Swiss side Young Boys lose Ghanaian defender Gregory Wüthrich for remainder of season

Swiss Super League side Young Boys Bern have lost Ghanaian defender Gregory Kwesi WÃ¼thrich for the remainder of the season, the club has confirmed.

The 21-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament while in action for Noir et Or and went under the knife in the second week of September.

The club has confirmed WÃ¼thrich will miss the rest of the season as he seeks to fully recover from the injury through rehabilitation.

WÃ¼thrich had started three league games for Boys in the current season before he suffered the injury.

He was born to a Ghanaian mother and a Swiss father and has represented the European country at U20 level, playing six (6) times.

He is the third of three Ghanaians at Young Boys after defender Kasim Nuhu and midfielder Kwadwo Duah.

By El Akyereko

