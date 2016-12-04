Ghana international Alhassan Wakaso excels as Rio Ave continue winning streak in the Portuguese League

Ghana defender Alhassan Wakaso was in action for Rio Ave this weekend after missing out last week due to suspension with his usual dominant display that helped his side to a 3-1 victory over Tondela.

Portuguese forward Pinto Yazalde, Gil Diaz and Filipo Augusto got the goals for Rio Ave with a consolation coming from Bruno Monteiro for Tondela.

Alhassan is Rion Ave's best player and showed great energy and verve that the Portuguese fans have come to terms with.

This victory moves Rio Ave from 8th on the league table to 6th on the league table.

