Rashid Sumaila guides Al Gharafa to remain undefeated since joining

Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila inspired Al Gharafa to their fourth successive win the Qatar Stars League following a 3-2 home win over Al Rayyan on Saturday evening.

A brace from Vladmir Weiss and a strike from Moayed Hassan gave the Tigers their fourth successive win in the league.

The Ghana defender was the busiest player of the night as he fought gallantly to avoid Al Rayyan from fetching the equalizer.

An excellent slide tackle from the Ghanaian on Argentine Jesus Pascua, minutes after Sergio Garcia's second goal for Al Rayyan, stopped the visitors from taking the lead.

The game was nearly heading for a draw when Sumaila gave a long ball to Jamal Tamer on the right wing who found Weiss in the goal area of Al Rayyan and he made no mistake in slotting home the winner in the 90th minute.

Sumaila who joined Al Gharafa from Al Wadis on a season long loan has been undefeated with the side since joining them winning five matches and drawing two.

He joined the side when they were 13th on the fourteen-club league table bit has inspired the side with his strong defensive exploits, taking them to 4th on the table after playing all seven matches for them.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com