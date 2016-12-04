The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 4 December 2016 01:40 CET

Ghanaian FA Cup champions Bechem United acquire midfield maestro Cofie Bekoe

Ghana Premier League side and reigning FA Cup holders Bechem United have completed the signing of midfield talisman Cofie Bekoe for the upcoming local and continental campaign.

The Hunters have added the 28-year-old to their folds for the upcoming continental and domestic campaigns.

Bekoe returns to the Bechem-based side, a club he briefly featured for two seasons ago.

The midfielder has international experience after playing for Belgian side Lierse SK and Egyptian side Petrojet.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain what he cannot lose
