4 December 2016

Ghanaian defender Joseph Attamah makes Istanbul full debut in Antalyaspor stalemate

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah made his full debut for Istanbul in their 2-2 draw with Antalyaspor in the Turkish top-flight league on Saturday.

The 22-year-old impressed on his debut when he came off the bench to play last weekend and he was rewarded with a place as he excelled in their on his full debut.

Istanbul landed the former Tema Youth and Ghana U20 defender from Adana Demirspor before the start of the season.

However he was limited to bench appearances before last weekend when he was handed his debut game minutes in the Super Lig.

He was booked on the 27th minute of the clash at the BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu.

Istanbul lead the Super Lig.
By El Akyereko
