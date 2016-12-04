The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Ghanaian defender Kasim Nuhu sent off in Young Boys famous win over FC Basel

Ghanaian defender Adam Kasim Nuhu was sent off while in action for Young Boys Bern in their 3-1 famous win over FC Basel in the Swiss Super League on Saturday.

The 21-year-old center-back was marched off the pitch in the 45th minute following a crunchy tackle on a Basel midfielder.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Young Boys went ahead to win the game before their fans at the STADE DE SUISSE Wankdorf Bern.

This means Nuhu will miss the trip to FC Thun and the home test against FC Sion.

Swiss-born Ghanaian Kwadwo Duah watched the entire game from the Boys bench.

