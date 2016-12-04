The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
4 December 2016

Dutch-born Ghanaian Felicia Ofori scores for Sparta Rotterdam B in Dutch lower-tier

Dutch-born Ghanaian youth forward Felicia Ofori Lovette scored one of the consolation goals for Sparta Rotterdam B when they lost 4-3 against Spakenburg in the Dutch third-tier league on Saturday.

The 21-year-old scored on the 54th minute to put his side into a 3-2 lead but they surrendered their lead to lose the game.

Ofori was born to Ghanaian parents in the Dutch town of Den Haag and has been impressive for the second string side.

He has scored 6 goals in 16 games for so far this season.

