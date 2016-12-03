The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Former Dutch youth midfielder Jeffrey Sarpong on target for Veria in Greek top-flight

Ex-Dutch youth midfielder Jeffrey Sarpong scored to help Veria nick a point from their game with Panaitolikos in the Greek Super League on Saturday.

The 28-year-old former Ajax levelled the scoring for Veria in the 30th minute after Makos Grigorios had scored first for the visitors at the Stadio Verias.

Sarpong was handed a starting role by Veria manager alongside Ghanaian starlet Michael Asigba and he justified his place by scoring his maiden goal.

The former Real Sociedad midfielder joined Veria from Australian A-League side Wellington Phoenix.

