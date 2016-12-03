South African boxer collapses after 12 rounds

Accra, Dec 2, GNA - South African boxer Mzonke Fana nearly died after a one sided fight with Ghana's Emmanuel Tagoe for the International Boxing Organisation (IBO) World Lightweight title at the Bukom Boxing Arena in the early hours of Saturday.

Fana, 43, who holds a record of 48 fights, 38 wins and 10 losses fell unconscious on the canvas after the final bell and it took the intervention of ring side medical personal and other para medics to revive him.

For close to 20 minutes, the health officials worked assiduously on him to restore his life, as every fan anxiously waited with bated breath to see him return to life.

At a point many, lost hope for his revival at the newly constructed 4000 capacity arena, at Bukom.

He was immediately rushed to the Korle Teaching Hospital for further examination and treatment.

Checks by the GNA sports reveals that , the boxer had fully recovered and was strong enough to under the rest of the medical examination.

According to the organizers, Baby Jet Promotions, the boxer was out danger as at the early mornings of Saturday, December 3.

Tagoe in an interview said, he promised his managers and promoters to end the fight in the third round, but his opponent survived and managed to go through the entire 12 round.

"To have survived the third round was a disgrace to me, so I decided to punish him and that is why he nearly died after the fight," Tagoe boasted.

"I am now looking forward to another world title in another division by the end of the year," he stated.

