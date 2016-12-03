The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 3 December 2016 23:00 CET

Chelsea extend Premier League lead with comeback win at Man City

By GNA

London, Dec. 3, (GNA/dpa) - Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League on Saturday with a come-from-behind 3-1 win at Manchester City.

Second-half goals from Diego Costa, Willian and Eden Hazard lifted Chelsea four points clear of Liverpool and City.

City's Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho were both sent off after a skirmish between the sides in the final seconds of stoppage time.

Arsenal visit West Ham and Tottenham host Swansea among Saturday's six other matches.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Physical beauty does not pay; it has to be coupled with good character. (Trans. from the Akan)
By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img