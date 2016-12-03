Sports News | 3 December 2016 23:00 CET
Chelsea extend Premier League lead with comeback win at Man City
London, Dec. 3, (GNA/dpa) - Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League on Saturday with a come-from-behind 3-1 win at Manchester City.
Second-half goals from Diego Costa, Willian and Eden Hazard lifted Chelsea four points clear of Liverpool and City.
City's Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho were both sent off after a skirmish between the sides in the final seconds of stoppage time.
Arsenal visit West Ham and Tottenham host Swansea among Saturday's six other matches.
GNA
