Kintampo Yezula F.C. wins B/A 2nd Division league

Sunyani, Dec. 3, GNA - Kintampo Yuzela Football Club beat local rivals Top Talent 1-0 in the final match of the Brong-Ahafo Regional Second Division Middle League encounter at the Sunyani Coronation Park on Friday.

Nuhu Mohammed scored the only goal of the match for his side in the 17th minute.

By this victory, Yezula has qualified to play in the 2016/2017 national Division One league competition.

Before qualifying for the final stage of the 16-team zonal competition, each of the two Kintampo teams proved a threat to the other 14 competitors, match after match.

After sailing through the elimination series, Top Talents and Yezula joined four other qualifiers for the all-play-all stage of the competition.

The four included equally crack teams like Sunyani Young Kotoko, Dormaa Nkyenkyenkye and Berekum Buffalo F/C.

But the other four fell by the way side, leaving Yezula and Top Talents for the final encounter, which Yezula won to become the regional Division Two champion.

GNA