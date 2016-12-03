The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 3 December 2016 23:00 CET

Bodies of Chapecoense crash victims en route to Brazil for memorial

By GNA

Rio de Janeiro, Dec. 3, (GNA/dpa) - The victims of the Colombian air crash which killed 71 people this week are en route to Brazil for a memorial scheduled on Saturday.

Dozens of hearses transported the bodies to the airport in Medellin on Friday.

They were accompanied by representatives of Colombia's civil aviation authority, soldiers, police officers and rescue workers.

Brazilian football club Chapecoense will hold a stadium memorial service at its Arena Conda. The stadium's capacity of 19,000 will be boosted by an extra 2,000 seats on the pitch for the service.

Among those killed were 19 first-team players.
The coffins were draped in white cloth adorned with the team's green logo.

The team's charter plane, a Lamia Air Avro RJ 85, took off Monday evening with 77 people aboard bound for the final of the Copa Sudamericana in Medellin.

It crashed after apparently running out of fuel.
The dead included 19 Chapecoense players, 24 team officials and their companions, 21 Brazilian journalists and seven Bolivian and Paraguayan flight crew members.

Three players, two crew members and a journalist survived.

Among the Chapecoense players who survived, Neto remains in a critical condition, while Alan Ruschel underwent surgery for a spinal injury and Jakson Follmann's right leg was amputated.

Brazil was completing three days of national mourning for the victims on Friday.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Procrastination is the thief of time
By: Hayfron-Benjamin Jon
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img