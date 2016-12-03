Bodies of Chapecoense crash victims en route to Brazil for memorial

Rio de Janeiro, Dec. 3, (GNA/dpa) - The victims of the Colombian air crash which killed 71 people this week are en route to Brazil for a memorial scheduled on Saturday.

Dozens of hearses transported the bodies to the airport in Medellin on Friday.

They were accompanied by representatives of Colombia's civil aviation authority, soldiers, police officers and rescue workers.

Brazilian football club Chapecoense will hold a stadium memorial service at its Arena Conda. The stadium's capacity of 19,000 will be boosted by an extra 2,000 seats on the pitch for the service.

Among those killed were 19 first-team players.

The coffins were draped in white cloth adorned with the team's green logo.

The team's charter plane, a Lamia Air Avro RJ 85, took off Monday evening with 77 people aboard bound for the final of the Copa Sudamericana in Medellin.

It crashed after apparently running out of fuel.

The dead included 19 Chapecoense players, 24 team officials and their companions, 21 Brazilian journalists and seven Bolivian and Paraguayan flight crew members.

Three players, two crew members and a journalist survived.

Among the Chapecoense players who survived, Neto remains in a critical condition, while Alan Ruschel underwent surgery for a spinal injury and Jakson Follmann's right leg was amputated.

Brazil was completing three days of national mourning for the victims on Friday.

