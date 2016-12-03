Ghana striker Majeed Waris scores in third straight game for Lorient

Ghana international striker Abdul Majeed Waris scored in his third straight game to earn a point for Lorient as they drew 2-2 with Angers on Saturday.

The 25-year-old scored in the 66th minute to ensure his side clinch a point at the Stade Jean-Bouin.

Lorient, who are afoot the Ligue 1 table, needed to fight from behind to draw at Angers and maintain their unbeaten run in three games.

The former BK Hacken striker had assisted Sylvain Marveaux to score the opener for Lorient in the 23rd minute and put his name on the score-sheet midway through the second-half.

He was substituted in the 86th minute by Lorient.

Waris has now scored in each of his last three games for the Oranges.

By El Akyereko

