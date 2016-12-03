The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
French-born Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei scores brace in Stade de Reims massive win in Coupe de France

French-born Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei scored a brace to power Stade de Reims to a 7-0 victory over non-league side Villeneuve-d'Ascq in the Coupe de France on Saturday.

Kyei, 21, steered Reims into the lead with a fine finish in the 26th minute before he netted the 5th goal and his personal second on the 67th minute mark.

Reims, who are playing in the Ligue 2 after suffering relegation from the Ligue 1 last season, managed a convincing win to progress to the next round of the competition.

