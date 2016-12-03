Sergio Ramos strikes late as Real Madrid snatch Clasico draw at Barcelona

Sergio Ramos scored a trademark late header as Real Madrid earned a 1-1 draw at Barcelona in El Clasico.

The defender continued his knack for last-gasp heroics when he rose to glance in a Luka Modric free-kick in the 90th minute and extend Real's unbeaten run to 33 games in all competitions.

Zinedine Zidane's side have not lost in all competitions since a Champions League defeat at Wolfsburg in April, and started the stronger side in this Liga encounter.

Real saw an early penalty claim denied for a push on Lucas Vazquez by Javier Mascherano and dominated the first period as Barcelona continued to stutter in attack.

But poor play by Raphael Varane gifted Barcelona the advantage as the Frenchman first committed a needless foul, then failed to mark Luis Suarez properly, allowing the Uruguayan to head in.

The introduction of Andres Iniesta gave Barcelona a measure of control, and Neymar should have put them two up but fired over.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to convert a late back-post header, but there was still time for Ramos to grab a share of the points.