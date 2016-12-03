EPL on Citi FM: Spurs thrash struggling Swansea, Sunderland registers much-needed win

Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Swansea City

Spurs had plenty of the ball on home soil but it took until the six minutes before the break for them to break the deadlock.

Dele Alli won a penalty from Kyle Naughton near the side of the box, and Harry Kane gladly thudded the spot-kick home .

Heung-Min Son doubled the score in more glamourous circumstances as his acrobatic volley flew past Lukasz Fabianski, who had previously been doing well to keep Tottenham at bay.

After the break, it got even better for Pochettino's men as Kane thumped home inside the box after an excellent counter attack involving Christian Eriksen, Alli, and Son.

Somewhat scrappily, Eriksen made it four as he bundled the ball following Alli's deflected shot on goal, and then slotted home another in added time to make it 5-0.

And the humiliating defeat leaves Bob Bradley's Jacks rooted to the bottom of the table.

Sunderland 2-1 Leicester City

The threat of relegation became even clearer to the Foxes on Saturday afternoon as they lost to the Black Cats.

Robert Huth's own goal put Sunderland ahead as Claudio Ranieri's men struggled to get to grips with the game.

And, after Patrick van Aanholt saw appeals for a penalty turned down, Jermain Defoe thrashed the ball home after Duncan Watmore's strike was blocked with 77 minutes on the clock.

Shinji Okazaki did get one back for the reigning Premier League champions but it wasn't enough as Sunderland held on.

Crystal Palace 3-0 Southampton

The Eagles needed some good luck after last week's 5-4 defeat to Swansea City, and got it in unbelievable circumstances as Fraser Forster missed his kick, allowing Christian Benteke to open the scoring from just five yards.

James Tomkins doubled the score after 36 minutes, sweeping the ball in from close range when a corner found its way into the six-yard box.

Southampton rallied and saw several chances fall to them, but failed to put any into the back of the net.

And to round off an excellent afternoon, Benteke polished off a cut-back from Jason Puncheon, helping them up into 13th place in the table.

Stoke City 2-0 Burnley

Jon Walters proved he's still got plenty to offer the Potters as he met Mame Biram Diouf's cross and arced a delicate finish over Paul Robinson and into the net.

Mark Hughes' men grabbed a second ten minutes before half-time when a slow counter attack saw Marc Muniesa meander forward and then volley home from nine yards out.

West Brom 3-1 Watford

The Baggies went in front as Jonny Evans rose highest at the back post to nod in a Chris Brunt corner, and the supplier became the scorer not long after as the Northern Irish star saw his strike, after a set-piece routine, rattle into the bottom corner.

Christian Kabasele got one back for the Hornets but, as they attempted to snatch an equaliser, Roberto Pererya was sent off.

And to ensure all three points went to the Baggies, Matt Phillips cut in from the flank and thumped home a left-foot shot.

