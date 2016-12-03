The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 3 December 2016 18:36 CET

Tottenham hit five past woeful Swansea

By Wires

Tottenham picked up only their second win in 11 games in all competitions as they thrashed Swansea 5-0 at home.

The visitors set up to frustrate Spurs and had been doing so until Dele Alli won a penalty which Harry Kane converted after 39 minutes.

From then on it was one-way traffic as Heung-Min Son, Kane and Christian Eriksen all netted, the latter twice, for the rampant hosts.

Such was Tottenham's dominance that it could have been more but for Lucas Fabianski, while Swansea didn't have a shot on target.

EATING A BIG PORTION OF CHOCOLATE IS LIKE MAKING LOVE.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
ft_top_line

