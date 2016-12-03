Ghanaian starlet Yeboah Amankwah dumps Man United to sign for Manchester City

Ghanaian teenager Yeboah Amankwah has ditched Manchester United to sign for rivals City despite undergoing trial with the Red Devils.

Amankwah, raised in South London, joined United on trial in October and featured for the club's Under-16s but has switched to City.

The 16-year-old defender emerged from the Kinetic Foundation in the capital and had impressed for United after excelling with the squad which won the Premier League international's Football for Freedom trophy in October.

According to reports, United wanted Amankwah to sign with them permanently but he instead joined City as a scholar.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com