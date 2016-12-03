Rabiu Mohammed hopes to make injury return next month

Injured Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed is hoping that the agony of missing out of action through injury will end in January next year.

The former Evian midfielder is yet to kick a ball this season due to a terrible knee injury that has forced him out and slowed his development.

The Anzhi Makhachkala man was hoping for a return before the end of the year but complications means he will have to be patient and return next year full blown for both club and country.

'I am getting better by the day. There is a lot that is going on but I have to wait and get it right at all time,' Rabiu told Accra-based Citi fm

'I am getting better and hoping that I should be back early next year for training and participating.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com