Sports News | 3 December 2016 13:40 CET
Razak Brimah shows soft side by inscribing mum's name on customized boots
Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah has inscribed his mother's name Hajia Atu on his customized Nike boots.
This perhaps shows the soft side of the Cordoba goalkeeper who put up a good showcase in their midweek's Copa del Rey victory over Malaga.
Brimah has never hidden his unfettered love for his mother who he paid for her trip to Mecca to perform the Hajj.
