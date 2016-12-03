New Hearts of Oak boy Anthony Nimo admits he must work harder for game time

New signing Anthony Nimo believes he has to work extra hard now that he has joined Accra Hearts of Oak.

The former Liberty Professionals defender penned a two-year deal with Accra Hearts of Oak a month ago.

And after playing in three games in the GHALCA SIX competition for Hearts says he has to give more to the team.

"I am happy to be with this club and I am grateful for the reception I have received so far from the fans," Nimo told Facebook.com/accraheartsofoak

"I know I have joined a very big club in Accra Hearts of Oak and I have to work extra hard now that I am here. I have been involved in three games so far and I can say my performance has been good but I know I can do better.

"I played against Asante Kotoko and scored a penalty too but I was not fazed by playing in Ghana's biggest game. It was special but not any different to most of the games we play in the league."

He concluded: "I am counting on the fans to give me the maximum support to succeed here. I know we the playing body cannot do it alone and we need help and prayers from the fans all the time to be able to reach our objective."

