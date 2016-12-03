The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
EXCLUSIVE: Ifeanyi Ubah FC sign Ghanaian teenager Eric Darko

Ghanaian youngster Eric Darko has joined Nigerian outfit Ifeanyi Ubah FC on a three-year deal, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 19-year-old is a product of Accra-based Division Two side Westlands FC.

GHANASoccernet.com understands new Ifeanyi Ubah FC assistant coach Yaw Preko who used to coach Westlands FC engineered the move.

The left footed playmaker played for Tura Magic FC in the Namibian Premier League last season.

By Nuhu Adams

