Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey predicts crunch G6 final against Aduana Stars

Hearts of Oak General captain Thomas Abbey says Aduana Stars will come tougher on Sunday in the final of the GHALCA 6 tournament.

The match will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium where they defeated rivals Asante Kotoko 6-5 on penalties in the semi-final.

They had already drawn 1-1 with Medeama in the Group stage.

"We have prepared very well and done a lot of high intensity work at training during the week so we are in good shape for the finals," Abbey told Facebook.com/accraheartsofoak

"We beat Kotoko in the last game on penalties to get to the finals but I think Aduana Stars will be tougher than Kotoko. They are the in-form team in the competition and they have a 100% record so it's not going to be easy playing or beating them.

"But I believe we can beat them on Sunday. We were closely matched in the first game but we could not take our chances when they came and they took theirs to win the match so we have to be ready and take any chance that comes our way.

"Luckily for us, we are playing the finals at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and we have not lost a game there as well; we drew with Medeama and beat Kotoko there.

"You know, playing in Kumasi suits us and we are more comfortable there because of the fans. They always support us and we know they will be behind us no matter what so we are counting on the fans to help us this time around to beat Aduana."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com