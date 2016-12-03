Peru Envoy Calls For Calm



The charge de affairs of the Peru Embassy in Accra Mr Eliot Gaviria Valverde has appealed to the public to calm the tension towards the coming election.

He made this remark in a ceremony to sign a peace jersey under the auspices of Football for Humanity project; using football to promote political unity before, during after the coming 2016 election.

He said every Ghanaian should be proud of Ghana for the continuous democratic dispensation of the country, much to the attraction of the outside world, an impetus for foreign investment.

He stressed that, on December 7, every Ghanaian should go to the ballot box and vote without intimidation or provocation.

Ambassador Eliot called on politicians and the media to preach unity.