Sports News | 3 December 2016

Opoku Nti Backs Dr Kyei

By Daily Guide

Immediate past Asante Kotoko General Manager, Opoku Nti has thrown his unflinching support behind the newly-appointed chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei to succeed.

He mentioned that in the Club lies great players who have demonstrated gross commitment to succeed in the coming season and that together with great administration from Dr. Kyei will see the team make strides both on the local and international fronts.

The former Ghana and Kotoko star said in an interview that “I hope they do well in the coming season, as you can see, the players have been putting up their best and with the support  from the fans I know they will do well.”

“It is not going to be easy because all the other teams are also very eager to do well, but I know Kotoko will excel.”

Nti guided Kotoko to win the league trophy two seasons ago and would be hoping to replicate that feat in the current administration.

 By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Sports News

