Twellium Supports ‘Game Boy’

Tagoe (L) receiving a Rush Energy Drink pack from Emelia Gyasi, while Randy Prince Opoku® of Baby Jet Promotions fame looks on

Twellium Industries Ghana Limited, producers of Rush Energy Drink yesterday presented items worth thousands of Cedis to World Title hopeful Emmanuel 'Game Boy' Tagoe in Accra.

The items included cartons of Rush Energy Drink, boxes of Verna Mineral Water, boxes of Rasta Malt Choco and Oranpico

Assistant Marketing Manager of Twellium Industries Limited Emelia Gyasi mentioned that “We see this as an opportune time to support our own to annex none other title than the World title, something that has eluded Ghana for many years.”

“We at Twellium believe our products have the right ingredient to boost Tagoe's energy and morale to lift the World title tonight. It is just a token but I believe it will go a long way to clinch the title for Ghana.”

Game Boy expressed profuse thanks to the donors for the support saying, “I have done my part by way of training, but I think this will urge me on to go the extra mile.”

“I have promised Ghanaians the fight will not go beyond the third round because I take Rush Energy drink and it has really re energized me, I hope to translate it to my game tonight.”

“If it travels beyond the three rounds, then you will have to weep for my opponent because he would have to endure all the punches, I won't let Rush down.”

Tagoe took on his South African opponent Mzonke Fana in their vacant IBF Lightweight title arranged by Baby Jet Promotions at the Trust Sports Emporium (Bukom Arena) last night but the result was not available at press time.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum