AUDIO: Premier League + El Clasico Preview
Listen to the BBC/ Joy Sports two way series in one of the pivotal weeks in England and Spain. Conte's 3-4-3 is set to be tested agaisnt Manchester City while Real Madrid will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of La Liga
Manchester City V Chelsea 12:30
Crystal Palace V Southampton 15:00
Stoke City V Burnley 15:00
Sunderland V Leicester City 15:00
Tottenham Hotspur V Swansea City 15:00
West Bromwich Albion V Watford 15:00
West Ham United V Arsenal 17:30
SUNDAY
Bournemouth V Liverpool 13:30
Everton V Manchester United 16:00
Story by Ghana/Joy Sports