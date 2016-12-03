The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 3 December 2016 09:36 CET

AUDIO: Premier League + El Clasico Preview

By MyJoyOnline

Listen to the BBC/ Joy Sports two way series in one of the pivotal weeks in England and Spain. Conte's 3-4-3 is set to be tested agaisnt Manchester City while Real Madrid will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of La Liga

Manchester City V Chelsea 12:30

Crystal Palace V Southampton 15:00

Stoke City V Burnley 15:00

Sunderland V Leicester City 15:00

Tottenham Hotspur V Swansea City 15:00

West Bromwich Albion V Watford 15:00

West Ham United V Arsenal 17:30

SUNDAY

Bournemouth V Liverpool 13:30

Everton V Manchester United 16:00

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

The worse thing that can happen to a man in life is to have a wife who doesn't listen.
By: William Allisee
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img