Brong Ahafo Region Division Two Middle League: Kintampo Yizura FC secures 2016/17 Division One League qualification

Kintampo Yizura FC have gained promotion to the 2016/17 GN Bank Division One League following a lone goal victory over rivals Kintampo Top Talent FC in the Brong Ahafo Regional Division Two Middle League.

Former Bofoakwa Tano attacker, Ahmed Nuhu's 22nd minute strike was all Yizura needed to seal qualification to the 2016/17 Division One League.

Kintampo Yizura FC and Kintampo Top Talent who will both play in next year's MTN FA Cup, qualified from Zone One to the sub middle league which involved twelve other teams.

Yizura beat Goaso Multi Choice by a lone goal while Top Talent were 2-0 winners over Techiman Goldfields during the knockout stages.

Both Yizura and Top Talent were determined to win the bragging rights as the MCE for Kintampo, Honorable Justice Michael Baffoe together with the Brong Ahafo RFA chairman, Augustine Asante, former Blackstars captain Kwasi Wusu and other dignitaries watched proceedings from the VIP stands.

But it was former Bofoakwa Tano attacker Ahmed Nuhu who broke the deadlock in the 22nd of the first half, after a through pass found him with only the goalkeeper at his disposal.

The tall striker calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Awal Mahmoud in post for Top Talent.

The exchanges continued thereafter with Yizura creating more goal scoring opportunities but failed to convert them.

And that was the climax to the excitement of the Yizura fans who came all the way from Kintampo to support their team.

Kintampo Yizura which is about two decades old has produced lots of great players including former BA utd and kumasi Asante kotoko striker, Stephen "BA BA" Manu who had been with the team in all their matches.

Coach of Yizura, Umar Mohammed expressed delight to have been part of the history but says there is more work to be done.

"Though the current players have done well, some of them may not be fit for the task ahead in Division One", Coach Umar said.

He assured all that they will need some matured additions before the Division One, zone One League starts.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com