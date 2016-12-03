The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sports News | 3 December 2016 00:10 CET

Manchester City loan star Thomas Agyepong on target for NAC Breda in Dutch second-tier

Manchester City's Ghanaian youngster Thomas Agyepong came off the bench to cement the victory for NAC Breda as they posted a 3-1 win over Almere City in the Dutch second-tier league on Friday evening.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder climbed off the bench 9 minutes from time and wrote his name on the score-sheet in the 92nd minute at the Rat Verlegh Stadion.

Agyepong, who joined NAC before the start of the season after playing in the Dutch top-flight with FC Twente, has had his season disturbed by injuries but he made a bold statement with a goal on Friday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

"If you lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas on your body."
By: Kaku Aka Maximus
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img