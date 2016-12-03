Manchester City loan star Thomas Agyepong on target for NAC Breda in Dutch second-tier

Manchester City's Ghanaian youngster Thomas Agyepong came off the bench to cement the victory for NAC Breda as they posted a 3-1 win over Almere City in the Dutch second-tier league on Friday evening.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder climbed off the bench 9 minutes from time and wrote his name on the score-sheet in the 92nd minute at the Rat Verlegh Stadion.

Agyepong, who joined NAC before the start of the season after playing in the Dutch top-flight with FC Twente, has had his season disturbed by injuries but he made a bold statement with a goal on Friday.

