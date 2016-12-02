The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Striker Edward Afum shuts door on Ghana Premier League return

Unattached striker Edward Afum is not interested in signing for a club in the Ghana Premier League. 

The former Tema Youth and Asante Kotoko player has returned home after ending his stint in Oman.

''I am here for holidays, for now I am in talks with some Clubs outside the country,'' the 26-year-old told Accra based TV Station GHone TV

''I don't want to return to the local League now, not now, maybe in the future.''

Afum won one Premier League title with Kotoko.

