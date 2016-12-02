Montral Impact's Dominic Oduro blames loss of concentration for Toronto FC defeat in Eastern Conference final

Ghana striker Dominic Oduro has attributed Montreal Impact's Eastern Conference final defeat to Toronto FC to loss of concentration.

Oduro was on target as Montreal lost 3-2 at the BMO Field to leave the two sides tied on aggregate after wining the first leg by the same scoreline.

But in extra-time, Montreal Impact conceded two goals to lose 5-2 and Oduro exclusively told Football Ghana.com: ''We gave our all but it's just unfortunate we lost. Toronto have shown over the both legs that they're a strong side but I believe we lacked concentration when we needed it most in the final minutes.'

''It was tough to lose a game you know you've been in control for large period, it's was like the first leg, where we went to sleep and they came back strongly in the final minutes and snatched two goals.

''Hopefully, we'll keep doing what we did to get us here next season.''

